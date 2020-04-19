Obituaries » Thelma Busch

Services are private.

Obituary Viewed 36 times















Thelma Busch, 93, of Covington, passed away Sunday April 19, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood.

Thelma was a member of St. Ann Church in West Covington and was a retired hostess with The White Horse Tavern in Park Hills. She enjoyed playing bingo and cards.

As her family writes, “In moments like this, the pain of losing Thelma is exacerbated by being in this frightening time. This is not a tragic situation because Thelma had really been declining. She was living in a stage of life she would not have wanted prolonged.”

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Busch; and parents, Garner and Mae Ponzer Reed.

Survivors include son, John Robert Busch; grandson, Zachary Martin Busch; niece, Katherine Ann Hein; nephew, Butch Cook; and several other nieces and nephews.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Covington is serving the family.