Thelma Artmeier Tignor

Burial Date: November 20, 2021

















Thelma Artmeier, (nee Tignor), 55, of Burlington, passed away on November 11, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Edgewood, KY. She was preceded in death by her father Joseph Tignor Sr. and brother Joseph Tignor Jr.. Thelma is survived by her husband Barry Artmeier, mother Vernetta (Sewell) Tignor, sister Danita (David) Ollis, step-brother Joel Tignor and step-sons Chris Artmeier and Tony Artmeier. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the Dobbling, Muehlenkamp – Erschell Funeral Home 835 York St. in Newport, KY. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 1:00 pm Saturday at the funeral home.