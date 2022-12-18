Obituaries » Tevis V. Sorrell

Burial Date: December 23, 2022 Alexandria Funeral Home 325 Washington Street Alexandria, KY 41001 Dec. 23, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 81 times















Tevis (Wilshire) Sorrell, age 99, formerly of Alexandria, KY, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at St. Elizabeth, Edgewood, KY. Tevis was born in Covington, KY on November 26, 1923 to her late parents, Harry and Georgia (Lemons) Wilshire. In addition to her parents, Tevis was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Sorrell and son, James “Jim” Sorrell. She is survived by her son, Jerry Sorrell and a daughter, Sylvia (Ed) Stein; 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Visitation Friday, December 23, 2022 at the Alexandria Funeral Home, 325 Washington St, Alexandria, KY 41001 from 10:00 AM until time of funeral service at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill, KY.