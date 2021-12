Obituaries » Terry W. Fisher

Services will be held privately

Obituary Viewed 74 times















Terry William Fisher, 70 of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away December 19, 2021 at Mercy Anderson Hospital. He is survived by his loving wife Brenda Fisher, daughter Mandy (Jim) Henderson, grandchildren Raven, Chase, Noah, Zane and Mallory and great-granddaughter Vivi. Terry loved to read, watch basketball and football, visiting the beach and watching his loved Ohio State Buckeyes. Services will be held privately.