Florence – Terry Ray Rose, 60 years of age, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 17, 2022. Terry was born in Covington, Kentucky to his mother, Billie June “Susie” Rose and his late father, Shirley L. Rose. He is survived by his mother, his uncle, Don C. Valentine, and his aunt, Carole Valentine. Terry was a graduate of Conner High School and he attended Seven Hills Church. Terry was a pole barn builder, factory lineman and a concrete finisher. He also enjoyed listening to and singing country music, picking on his guitar, UK Basketball and Football. Terry was also a sponsor, helping those who struggle with addiction at the Transitions Grateful Life Center. He will be greatly missed. Funeral Services will be private. Memorials in Terry’s name are suggested to: Transitions Grateful Life Center, 305 Pleasure Isle Drive, Erlanger, Kentucky 41017.