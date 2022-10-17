Obituaries » Terry N. Tanner

Burial Date: October 21, 2022 Stith Funeral Homes - Florence 7500 U.S. Highway 42 Florence, KY 41042 Oct. 21, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 47 times















Terry N. Tanner, 80 years of age, of Union, entered into rest on Monday, October 17, 2022. Terry was born in Covington, Kentucky to his late parents, William Russell Tanner and Hazel Satchwill Tanner. Left to mourn Terry’s passing are his wife of 43 years, Donna Curry Tanner; his daughters, Erinn Wainscott (Joe) and Amity Phillips (Ryan); his grandchildren, Thurston and Tegan Phillips; his sister, Teena Whalen; and many nieces and nephews. Terry was an avid collector of antique gasoline engines, loved to work on classic cars, and was always tinkering with something. He loved animals and always had a joke to tell. If he knew you, odds are good he had a gift stashed away “for the next time he ran into you.” Above all, Terry was a wonderful husband and loving father and grandfather. Visitation will take place on Friday, October 21, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Hwy 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 12:00 p.m., Pastor Tim Polley will officiate. Burial will immediately follow at Hill Crest Cemetery, Dry Ridge, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to: The American Cancer Society, 1640 Lyndon Farm Court, Suite 104, Louisville, Kentucky 40223.