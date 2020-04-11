Obituaries » Terry L. Burke

U.S. Veteran Services will be private.

Obituary Viewed 48 times















Terry Lee Burke 57, of Latonia, Kentucky passed away Saturday April 11, 2020. Terry was a man that had a great work ethic all his life. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and also collected Army memorabilia. Terry loved Nascar, fishing and shooting guns at the gun range. He was a great son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend. Terry is preceded in death by his parents Louis and Diana Burke and sister Sherry Cook Burke. He is survived by his fiance’ Thelma Gullion; children, Dreama (Colin) Flannery, Jessica Burke, Michelle (Terry) Martin, Krisden ( Joshua) Jarrett; grandchildren, Adam Boone, Jahzmyn Thompson, Antione Thompson, Dahzyer Evans, Omya Marrero, Mariah Marrero, Keylee Marrero, Kyngsten Marrero, Joshua Jarrett Jr, Laker Jarrett, August Jarrett, Zayvn Flannery, Zayli Flannery; sibling, Randy ( Sheryll) Burke; Best friend Mark Townsend and ex wife Carolyn Erskine. A private family burial will be held at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Floral Hills Funeral home is honored to be servicing the Burke family at this time. In accordance with the CDC recommendations regarding the COVID-19 virus and a direct order from the Kentucky government office. The funeral home can only allow the closest of family to attend with a private burial.