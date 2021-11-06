Obituaries » Terry J. Travis

Burial Date: November 11, 2021 1379 Donaldson Highway Erlanger, KY 41018 Nov. 11, 12 - 2 p.m.

Terry J. “Teddy” Travis, 54, of Florence, KY passed away at his residence in Florence on November 6, 2021.

Teddy was born August 20, 1967 in Covington, KY. Teddy was the beloved Twin Brother of Tammi “Toe Doe” (Marc) Garrison, the beloved son of Burr J. & Susan K. Travis, beloved Uncle of Grant & Blake Garrison, Sibling of Cary Travis & Trey Travis. Teddy is preceded in death by sibling Camy Richie.

Teddy’s life was built around golf. He was a P.G.A. golf professional and taught many enthusiasts the game. He attended Boone County High School and while there won the Northern Kentucky Athletic Conference Championship and the 9th Region Golf Championship. He attended Eastern Kentucky University and the University of Cincinnati on golf scholarships and while at UC he was selected as an Academic All American. He also held for many years the course record at Summit Hills Country Club with a 63.

Teddy also involved himself with many people who had drug and alcohol addictions. While Teddy dealt with alcohol issues himself, his ability to help others was his highest passion.

Teddy enjoyed life and really never encountered anyone he did not like and people loved Teddy and his humorous views of life.

The family is having a private service and there will be a celebration of life between 12 – 2 PM at Receptions Event Center, 1379 Donaldson Road, Erlanger, KY 41018 on Thursday, November 11, 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mary Gandy Travis Residential Treatment Center, 313 Madison Pike, Erlanger, KY 41017.