Obituaries » Terry J. Allen

U.S. Veteran A celebration will take place at a later date.

Terry J. Allen, 64, of Union, KY, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Terry retired from the City of Erlanger Fire Department after 33 years of service and he is a member of the Lloyd High School Alumni Association Hall of Fame. He also was a long-time member of the Elsmere Fire Department, where he got his start as a fireman. In addition, Terry worked as a Special Deputy with the Kenton County Sheriff’s Department, where he was well known for his work with search and rescue K9’s, and lastly, he was member of the St Elizabeth Security Department.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Martin “Radar” and Edna “Bubbles” Allen. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Sunny Allen (nee Ford); his sons, Bill (Lesley) Allen, and Matt (Jennifer) Allen; his daughter, Amanda (Marcus) Muench; his step-sons, Bernie (Jean) Griess, James Marcus (Jeri) Griess, and Christopher Griess; and his aunt, Edith Heis. Terry also leaves behind grandchildren, who were his pride and joy, Haley, Harper, Hilari, Cody, Rorie, Benjamin, Noah, Leyna, Isabella, Savannah, Emma, Faith, and Wesley. A public celebration of Terry’s life will take place at a later date.