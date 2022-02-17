Obituaries » Terry Halloran

Halloran, Terry, age 76, from Newport, Kentucky, passed away on February 17, 2022. Born June 4, 1945, in Cincinnati, Ohio and was the son of the late Edwin T. Halloran and Hilda M. Halloran (nee Hater). Terry was the beloved husband of Susan Halloran (nee Morgan) whom he married on June 2, 2002. Loving father of Kelli (Rick Shaklovitz) Halloran; stepfather of Dawne Chapman and Bill (Brigette) Brock; grandfather of Brittany (Casey) Hobbs, Austin Keckler, Kodie (Rob) Osburn, and Brandon (Jessica) Brock; great grandfather of Anna Brock, Zeke Brock and Jason Hobbs; brother of Mary (John) Lammers, Jenny (Owen Smith) Halloran, Mike (Jinny) Halloran. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Patricia (Dan) Boyle, and brothers Vince (Marilyn) Halloran, and Jim (Halloran). Also survived by many nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

Terry was a proud graduate of Elder High School and was a member of the Pipefitters Union. He loved to run marathons and watching sports. A big fan of biographies and oldies music, and when he wasn’t busy with his hobbies, Terry was an avid reader on his down time.

A memorial service will be held at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home Newport, 822 York Street, on Wednesday, February 23rd at 3:00 PM. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until time of service.