Obituaries » Terrance D. Kane

No services will be held at this time.

Obituary Viewed 49 times















Terrance “Terry” D. Kane, 78, of Walton, KY passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. The son of the late Helen {Brodskey} and John “Jack” Kane, Terry was born in Canton, IL on April 22, 1944.

Terry attended Bradley University in Peoria, IL. He retired after 35 years of service from the Illinois Department of Transportation. After his retirement, Terry fulfilled his dream of becoming a fishing guide where he gave tours on Greers Ferry Lake in Fairfield Bay, AK; he was affectionately known as the “highway man” to many.

In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, bowling, playing softball, reading science fiction books, crosswords, football, classic cars, and being outdoors. Terry loved his many pets throughout his life; cats, dogs, birds, etc.

Those left to carry on Terry’s legacy are his beloved wife of 40 years, Lori Kane; children Michael Kane, Mary (Matt) Sander, Stephen (Tricia) Kane, Rick (Taylor) Cook, and Jay (Kim) Elliott; and grandchildren Shannon, Sarah, Erin, Jenna, Jake, Jessi, Joey, Cassi, Adisun, Carter, Cody, and James.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents Helen and John “Jack” Kane.

No services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made in Terry’s name to a charity of your choice.