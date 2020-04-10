Obituaries » Teresa L. Roberts

Roberts, Teresa L., 53, of Independence, KY. passed away on April 10, 2020. Teresa is preceded by her Parents; Douglas and Barbara Lay. She is survived by her Daughter; Ashley Mallicoat of Independence, Sisters; Judy(Eugene)Wilson of Independence, Marlyn(George)Hall of Highland Heights, Grandchildren; Kaden and Mason. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.