Teresa L. Roberts

April 10, 2020

Services will be at the convenience of the family.

Roberts, Teresa L., 53, of Independence, KY. passed away on April 10, 2020. Teresa is preceded by her Parents; Douglas and Barbara Lay. She is survived by her Daughter; Ashley Mallicoat of Independence, Sisters; Judy(Eugene)Wilson of Independence, Marlyn(George)Hall of Highland Heights, Grandchildren; Kaden and Mason. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.



