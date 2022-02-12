Obituaries » Teresa F. Nantz

Burial Date: February 17, 2022 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 Feb. 17, 2 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 2 times















Teresa Faye Nantz, 63, of Independence, KY, passed away on February 12, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father, Pete Nantz; her brother Jay Nantz; and her grandson, Anthony Phillips Jr. Our loving Mom, Memaw, Aunt Texas, Sister, and Friend will be forever remembered for her gypsy soul, contagious smile, culinary skills, passion for music, and her love for her dysfunctional family. She is survived by her mother, Norma Jean Nantz of Independence, Kentucky; her children, Nicole Cooper of Covington, Kentucky, April Toole of Independence, Kentucky and James and Ashley Hunter of San Antonio, Texas; her grandchildren, Corey Stephenson, Colten Cooper, Matthew Phillips, Tristan Risner, Kyley Phillips, Aidan Risner, and Preston Willie; her great-grandchildren, Makinna Bowling and Corey Stephenson Jr.; her siblings Debbie Nantz, and James and Bonnie Combs; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. On Thursday, February 17, 2022, a visitation will occur at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 11 am until the service at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made for “Triggy’s Farewell Tour.” Per her last wishes, her remains will set sail in Siesta Keys, Florida, surrounded by her loved ones.