Perry, Tashina L., 41 of Erlanger KY., passed away on November 22, 2022. Tashina was a loving Mother. She is survived by Mother; Claudia Merrill and Stepfather; Tom Merrill, Son; Clinton Perry Jr., Daughters; Callina Tuttle, Brianna Tuttle, Anna Tuttle, Brother; Douglas Cooper. Services will be at the Convenience of the family. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.