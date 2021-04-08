Obituaries » Tandy Senay Hamilton

Burial Date: April 12, 2021 Dobbling Funeral Home 106 S. Ft. Thomas Avenue Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 April 12, 7 - 7:30 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 18 times















Tandy Senay (nee Hamilton), died on April 8, 2021 at her family’s home in Cold Spring, KY at the age of 42. Born February 14, 1979, Tandy was a native of Campbell County, but had built a life in Fort Mill, SC with her husband, Dave, and her son, Trent, for the past 10 years, before coming back to Northern Kentucky to be with her family in her final days. Tandy graduated from Campbell County High School in 1997 and went on to earn her Bachelors of Computer Science at Thomas More University where she graduated with honors in 2001. Tandy started her career at Cinergy (now Duke Energy) as an intern and continued with the company to become a Senior IT Manager. Tandy was an avid traveler, a devoted fan of the Cincinnati Reds, and an active member in the PTOs of Fort Mill, where she found support in an amazing group of women, who became a second family. She is survived by her husband, Dave Senay; her son, Trent Senay; her parents, Dan and Kathy Hamilton; her sister, Megan (David) Van Horn; her nephews, Lyman, Nolan and Edwin Van Horn, as well as many cousins, aunts, and uncles whom she loved dearly. Visitation 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Monday, April 12 at Dobbling Funeral Home, 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Ft. Thomas with services following at 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to DonorsChoose.org or your favorite public school teacher.