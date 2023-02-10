Obituaries » Tammy R. Ramirez

Services will be held at a later date.

Tammy Rose Ramirez, 51, passed away on February 10, 2023. Tammy was always a strong woman and a breast cancer survivor. She loved making huge cheesecakes and delicious enchiladas for her family. In her free, time she enjoyed having a “Sippy sip” at Applebee’s or while watching the Green Bay Packers. She also was a proud owner of her Chevy, “Ol Blue”. But most of all, Tammy was so proud of her children and family and loved being a grandma!

Tammy was preceded in death by her brother: Frankie Talbott and father: Frank Talbott. She was survived by her children: Frankie (Jewell) Oliver and William (Mary) Ramirez, grandson: Liam Ramirez, mother: Gail Talbott-Cuneo, sisters: Cathy Talbott, Gaylynn (Ron) Talbott-Spicer, Sally Talbott and Barbara Alwaqfi, brother: Scott (Barbie) Talbott and many nieces and nephews.

