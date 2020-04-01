A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Tammy L. Thomas

April 1, 2020

Thomas, Tammy Louise,58, of Covington, KY. passed away on April 1, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood. Services will be at the convenience of the family.



