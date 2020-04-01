Obituaries » Tammy L. Thomas
Tammy L. Thomas
April 1, 2020
Thomas, Tammy Louise,58, of Covington, KY. passed away on April 1, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood. Services will be at the convenience of the family.
