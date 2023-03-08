Obituaries » Tammy Jo Varney

Tammy Jo Varney, 50, of Covington, KY, passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Born in Covington on March 3, 1973, she was the daughter of the late Rita Sue Lloyd. Tammy was a 1993 graduate of Holmes High School and a lifelong member of Cornerstone Apostolic Church. She loved the holidays and decorating for them. Tammy also loved windchimes. In addition to her mother, Tammy was preceded in death by her grandparents: Joe and Maudie Lloyd. Tammy is survived by her brothers: Mike Varney and David (Denise) Varney; nephew: David (Samantha Casey) Varney Jr.; niece: Maranda Varney; Great-nephew: Oliver Varney and great-niece: Kalena Varney. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023, from 5:30 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Cornerstone Apostolic Church, 1726 Scott Street, Covington, KY 41011.