Obituaries » Tammy F. Whisman

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Obituary Viewed 102 times















Tammy Fay Whisman, 59, of Ryland Heights, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023. She was born December 6, 1963, a daughter of the late Albert and Vesta Whisman. Tammy enjoyed the outdoors, especially hiking and camping in Red River Gorge. She loved going to the beach and being by the ocean. She is survived by her daughter, Heather (Christopher) Miller; son, Tyler Whisman; grandchildren Kaylee, Leium, and Jordan; siblings Jeannie, Marie, Sue, Tina, Lisa, Donnie, Ricky, and Danny; significant other, Cliff Cheesman. She is preceded in death by her sister, Kathy and brother, Charlie. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Floral Hills is honored to serve Tammy’s family.