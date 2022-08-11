Obituaries » Tammy A. Roberts

A brilliance doth extinguished too early

On Thursday morning, August 11, 2022 the world lost one of its brightest lights with the passing of Tammy Ann Roberts age 61 of Latonia Kentucky. After a prolonged illness, Tammy left this world surrounded by loving friends and family. A longtime resident of Kentucky, she is survived by her partner Ramona Randolph of Latonia, KY, son Jesse Murphy of Latonia, KY, daughter Kristina/Shawn Hill of Independence, KY, Vanessa/Jeremiah Hoffman of Elsmere, KY, James/Ian Randolph of Florence, KY, 10 grand children and 3 great grand children, as well as the many of those who’s lives she’s touched over the years.

A memorial celebration will be held at 520 Licking Pike, Wilder, Kentucky 41076 on August 16, 2022 from 12:00pm to 3:00pm.