Obituaries » Talia E. Frye

Burial Date: October 28, 2022 1608 Dixie Highway Fort Wright, KY 41011 Oct. 28, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Talia E. Frye. Passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the age of 44 years old. She is survived by her parents, Douglas and Linda Wisher; siblings, Diane (Gary) Reynolds, Christine Wisher, Joseph (Michele) Wisher, Steven (Cathy) Wisher and Raymond (Erica) Wisher. Talia is also survived by many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends. Talia was a fierce advocate and dedicated servant to those facing socioeconomic challenges through her career and leadership at the Brighton Center for the past 20 years and in our region. Every person she engaged in her work and personal life became a fast friend. She was the friend that others strive to become and while she is gone, her legacy will live on in those lives that she touched so meaningfully. Visitation is Thursday, October 27th from 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm at St. Agnes Church, 1680 Dixie Hwy. Ft. Wright, KY 41011. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, Oct. 28th at 11:30 am at the church. The interment will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to, Brighton Center, 741 Central Ave. Newport, KY 41071 (brightoncenter.com).