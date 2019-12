Obituaries » Sylvia McKiernan Palmer

Sylvia McKiernan (nee. Palmer), 94, of Lakeside Park, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Friday, December 27th at her residence. She was preceded in death by her husband, William McKiernan and brothers, James “Corky” & Iky Palmer. Sylvia is survived by her daughters, Peggy McKiernan, Kathy (Larry) Young & Elizabeth (Tim) O’Neill; niece, Fonnie (Eddie) Crabtree, whom she raised as a daughter; 5 grandchildren: Lanie (Josh) Janus, Abby O’Neill and Molly, Eddie & Nick (Lauren) Crabtree and several nieces & nephews. Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m., Sunday, December 29th at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas Church, Ft. Thomas on Monday, December 30th with the Entombment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate. Memorials are suggested to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.