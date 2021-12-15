Obituaries » Sylvia J. Tomlin

Burial Date: December 22, 2021 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 Dec. 22, 10 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 64 times















Sylvia Tomlin (ILes), 83 of Covington, KY passed away on December 15th, 2021. Sylvia retired from Woolworth after 25 years of service. She was an avid reader of many topics but enjoyed reading about animals the most. Sylvia was a trustworthy babysitter for many and enjoyed completing crossword puzzles. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Tomlin as well as her parents, Earl and Eliza (Smith) ILes, two grandchildren, Gary Wayne Tomlin and Charlene Tomlin and eleven brothers and sisters. Sylvia is survived by her daughters, Vicki Deck (Gary) and Jackie Ellis (Matt) and son, Gerry Tomlin (Lisa), her grandchildren, Scott, Tony and Todd; nine great grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home, on Tuesday December the 21st 2021 from 5 until 8pm. Funeral Service will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 22nd, 2021 at 10 am. Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery following the Funeral Service. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Tomlin Family.