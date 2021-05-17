Obituaries » Suzanne R. McDannold

Suzanne Ruth McDannold nee Czirr, 73, of Covington, KY, passed away on May 17, 2021 at Hospice Care of St. Elizabeth in Edgewood, KY. Suzanne was a former employee of Shillito’s, Burke Marketing, and Shire (Richwood) Pharmaceuticals.

She was a generous and loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ruth Czirr.

She leaves behind her son, Chris (Miriam) McDannold; her sister, Debby (Irv) Warchol; and her grandchildren, Zaki and Dasha. Suzanne also leaves behind her 4 nephews and 10 great-nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation will be on Saturday, May 22th, 2021 from 11:00AM-1:00PM at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger, KY.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Rosedale Green, 4250 Glenn Ave., Covington, KY, 41015 and indicate your donation is in memorial for Suzanne McDannold.