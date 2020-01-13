Obituaries » Suzanne Newport Dammert

Burial Date: January 20, 2020

Suzanne Newport (nee Dammert), passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 after a brief illness. She was 87 years old. A life-long resident of Northern Kentucky, Suzanne grew up in Fort Wright, attended Dixie Heights High School, graduating in 1950. She married George Dewey Newport in 1952 and had four children, Nanci, Kristina, Lisa and Brent. She worked for the US census in 1970 as a supervisor for the Census Enumerators. After that, she worked for Federated Department Stores/Macy’s as a consumer research trainer. She also served as the Executive Receptionist, responsible for meeting and greeting visitors, making meeting and conference arrangements, etc. She was always known for her warm, welcoming smile and genuine care and interest in the people with whom she dealt. In her later life she worked at Applied Technologies, in Florence, KY. She was an ardent supporter of greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky sports. She cheered and cried with the Reds, the Bengals and her beloved University of Kentucky Wildcats Basketball team (She will be laid to rest in her Wildcats shirt!). She is survived by her siblings, Wayne Dammert and his wife, Betty Rose Dammert, and Nanci Bonar of Butler, KY. Her oldest daughter, Nanci, preceded her in death in 2008. Her other children: Kristina Schwab, Cincinnati, Lisa Robertson, Irvine, CA and Brent Newport, Crescent Springs, KY.; her grandchildren: Nathan Hoff, Irvine, CA, Kevin Niederkorn, Indianapolis, IN, Nicholas Niederkorn, Manhattan Beach, CA. Visitation will be on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 12:00PM to 2:00PM at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger, KY. Graveside service at Highland Cemetery immediately following.