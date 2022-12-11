Obituaries » Suzanne F. Scheck

Dec. 17, 11 a.m.

Suzanne Frances Scheck, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at the age of 86. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Marcella Kenney, her loving husband of 59 years, James Scheck, grandchild, Taylor Koch and Great-grandchildren, Brendan and Isabella. She was a dedicated and loving/grandparent, always present at sporting events and grandparents days. She is survived by her daughters, Mary Lynn (Joe) Hearn, Lisa Scheck, Tina (Jerry) Koch and Trisha (Jay) Zimmerman. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Saturday, December 17th from 10:00 am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at St. Pius X Church, 348 Dudley Rd. Edgewood, KY 41017. Entombment to follow at Mother of God Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice c/o Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1733 Harrodsburg Rd. Lexington, KY 40504.