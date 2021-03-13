Obituaries » Suzanne Duncan

Burial Date: March 19, 2021 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Independence Location 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY 41051 March 19, 5 - 7 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 105 times















Suzanne Duncan, of Independence, KY passed away surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer at her residence on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the vibrant age of 53. She was born in Covington, KY on December 2, 1967; the daughter of the late Rudy and Nancy Garner.

Suzanne spent most of her adult life raising her children as a stay at home mother for which she was extremely proud of. As her children grew older, she worked in sales for Value City Furniture. In her spare time, Suzanne enjoyed being around others and regularly met with her high school friends for dinner. She also enjoyed traveling. She would often enjoy going to Gatlinburg, but really loved being on a beach soaking up the sun and sand. Suzanne also liked cooking, much to the delight of her family and there wasn’t anything she couldn’t learn to make. She even had a fondness for animals and always helped strays. Her greatest joy, however, came from spending time with her beloved family who she cherished deeply.

Preceding Suzanne in death were her parents and her grandparents. Those left surviving to carry on Suzanne’s memory include her loving and faithful husband of 31 years, Mark Duncan; daughters, Sarah Duncan and Samantha Duncan; step-son, Mark Spencer; brother, John Garner; grandson, Lathan Spencer; as well as many other close relatives and friends who are now emptier upon her passing.

A visitation celebrating Suzanne’s life will take place from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, face masks are required, social distancing is encouraged, and 60% capacity will be limited at the funeral home. A funeral service will be held in private for the family. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Kenton County Animal Services, 1020 Mary Laidley Road, Covington, KY 41017.