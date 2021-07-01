Obituaries » Susie L. Ruebush

Burial Date: September 11, 2021 Services will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Tony’s house.

Susie Lynn Ruebush, 43, of Florence and Tampa Bay, Florida passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021.

Susie was a former Paralegal in the Legal Department of Bankers Financial Group.

Survivors include her mother, Vera Belle Reed; father, Randolph Duane Ruebush; sister, Holli Anne (Bob) Ruebush-Tempe; half-brother, Matthew (Mary) Ruebush and stepbrother, Ian Michael Sosby.

Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Hebron is serving the family.