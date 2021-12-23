Obituaries » Susan Parrett

Burial Date: December 28, 2021

Susan Parrett, age 57 of Fairfield, OH and formerly of Northern Kentucky passed away peacefully on December 23, 2021. Susan was born in Manchester, England on February 21, 1964 to William and June Franklin. She was a homemaker and dearly loved her family, especially her grandchildren and she also enjoyed watching movies. Susan was preceded in death by her Husband Sonny Parrett in 2002 and her parents William and June Franklin. Susan is survived by Sons Jesse Franklin and Sonny Parrett, Jr., Daughters Alisha Wilson (Ken Maxwell) and Penelope Parrett, Sisters Deborah Clark (Terry) and Penelope Staton (Darryl), and Grandchildren Liam, Abbigail, Jesse Jr., Shayla, Corey, and Griffin. Visitation will be from 11 AM – 1 PM with the Funeral Service to follow at 1 PM on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery, Fort Mitchell, KY.