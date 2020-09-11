Obituaries » Susan M. Wrinkler Heidrich

Burial Date: September 18, 2020

Susan M. Heidrich Winkler, 52 years of age passed away on Friday at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Florence. Susan was an operations manager at several restaurants. She was preceded in death by her father Thomas H. Heidrich. Susan is survived by her loving mother Anita M. Heidrich, and her dear brother Mark Heidrich. Susan had a Very caring Life companion Doug Weber. Susan also was a beloved Aunt to Hailey, Reese, and Chase Heidrich. Susan had an incredible love of all things outdoors and was a huge animal lover. Visitation will be Friday from 10:30 am until 12:00 pm at Mother of God Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:00pm. Burial will be at Mother of God Cemetery. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements.