Obituaries » Susan M. Jacobs RN

Burial Date: July 2, 2021 St. Pius X KY 348 Dudley Pike Edgewood, KY 41017 July 2, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 21 times















Susan Marie Jacobs RN (nee Schroth), 55, of Melbourne, KY, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at her residence. Susan’s caring and generous nature led to her working towards and achieving her lifelong dream of becoming a nurse. She worked as a nurse at various area hospitals until physical limitations forced her into early retirement. Although retired, her love for nursing never wavered. She was a prayer warrior, had a very strong devotion to Padre Pio and just like him, she offered up her personal suffering for the sake of others. Susan met her soul mate, Jimmy, at the age of 14 and after a long engagement, Sue and Jimmy married in 1988. Jimmy was truly the center of her world. Sue’s cheerful personality and beautiful smile would light up any room she entered. In addition to being a loving wife and the best dog mom ever, she was a sister, aunt, godmother and friend to many. She loved cooking and baking, bingo and lottery tickets, and could outshop the most seasoned shopper.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents John and Agnes Schroth; her parent-in-laws, Elmer and Claire Jacobs; her nephews, Donald Cason Jr. and Michael Halenkamp; and her niece, Andrea Sipple.

She leaves behind her loving husband of 33 years, James “Jimmy” Jacobs; her siblings, Connie (Gary) Drews, Nancy (John) Hicks, Karen Washburn, Peggy (Rick) Graue, Michael (Sue) Schroth, Theresa (Don) Cason and Mary Jo (Tim) Duffy; and her sibling-in-laws, Louis (Pam) Jacobs, Jerry (Richard) Jacobs, Bridget (Greg) Breetz, Claire Selm, Margaret (Tim) Robbins, Tracy (Pete) Scheben, Anita (Tim) Beck, and Jeff (Cindy) Jacobs.

Susan also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, dear friends, and her beloved furry companions, Belle and Lilly.

Visitation for Susan will be on Thursday, July 1, 2021 from 4:00PM-8:00PM at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, July 2, 2021 at 12:00PM at St. Pius X Church in Edgewood, KY. Mausoleum entombment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions to: Padre Pio Foundation of America 463 Main St. Cromwell, CT 06416