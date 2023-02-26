Obituaries » Susan A. Stodghill

Services are private.

Susan Ann Stodghill, 72, passed away Sunday February 26, 2023 at Lakewood Ranch Hospice in Bradenton, FL. Susan was born in Covington, KY on February 8, 1951 to the late Benjamin and Geraldine (Scott) Mellott. She was a 1969 graduate of Lloyd Memorial High School, 1973 graduate of Northern Kentucky University, and Past PTA President at A M Yealey School. Susan worked as a customer service representative at Schneider Electric until her retirement. In addition to her parents, Susan was also preceded in death by her husband of 46 years Herbert J. “Herb” Stodghill. She is survived by her son Dustan Stodghill (Angie), granddaughter Ainsley, and other loving family members and friends. A visitation will be held at Linnemann Funeral Home in Erlanger, KY on Friday March 3, 2023 from 11am until 1pm. A private graveside service will be held by the family. Interment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be sent to Our Daily Bread 701 18th Ave. W, Bradenton, FL 34205 or American Cancer Society P.O. Box 42040 Oklahoma City, OK 73123-3000