Susan Ann Lietzenmayer of Ft. Mitchell, KY passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the age of 80.

She was born in Covington, KY to the late Julius “Bud” and June (Cooke) Stallmeyer. Susan retired from the IRS as a tax examiner after many years. She loved finding the best bargains at yard sales, playing bingo, going fishing, and traveling to the beach. However, her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. Susan lived a very generous life and was always wiling to give to the less fortunate.

In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her son, Stephen Lietzenmayer.

Those left to mourn her loss are her three children. Karl Lietzenmayer, Eric (Lori) Lietzenmayer, and Tracy (Mark) Mullikin; four grandchildren, Kelley (Robert) Record, Molly Mullikin, Ryan Lietzenmayer, and Laurel Litenzenmayer; one great-grandchild, Elliott Record; brothers Patrick and Steve Stallmeyer; and many other close friends.

In keeping with her wishes, Susan will be cremated. A committal service will be held at Independence Cemetery on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 11 am.

Memorial donations can be made in Susan’s name to the DCCH for Children and Families, 75 Orphanage Rd. Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017.