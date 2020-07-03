Obituaries » Sue A. Richford

Burial Date: July 10, 2020 Swindler & Currin Funeral Home Independence, KY July 10, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 67 times















Sue Ann Rachford, 75, of Independence, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years Dallas Rachford in 2015 and her parents James and Mary Conn.

She was a retired Administrator for Baptist Village in Erlanger and Mercy St. Theresa in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was Co-owner of G.M.S. Motors & Equipment in Walton and attended Walton Methodist Church.

Survived by her sons Steven (Tracey) Rachford, Chris (Angi) Rachford and Trace (Bobbie) Rachford; daughter Vicki (Richard) Meyer; sister Mary Catherine Lovelace; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be 1 PM, Friday, July 10, 2020 at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, INDEPENDENCE. Private burial in Independence Cemetery.

Memorials to DAV, 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076.