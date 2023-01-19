Obituaries » Stuart J. Blackburn

Burial Date: January 27, 2023 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Florence Location 8461 Dixie Highway Florence, KY Jan. 27, 12:30 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 68 times















Stuart Jay Blackburn, age 62, of Burlington, KY, passed away on Thursday, January 19th surrounded by his family.

Stuart grew up in Florence, KY and was a 1978 graduate of Boone County High School. He served in the Navy from 1978-1984. Following his Navy career, he was employed by the FAA for 30 years as an air traffic controller and retired in 2008 from the Greater Cincinnati Airport.

Stuart loved his family, horses, guns, the Constitution, and following University of Kentucky sports. His nieces and nephews have great memories of his generosity at Christmas and other times. In recent years, they enjoyed shooting guns with “Uncle Stu”. Stu owned a number of quarter horses over the years and had many great friends at Sandy Run Stables in Hebron. He also enjoyed hunting and collecting guns.

He was a friend to many over the years. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and his generosity to those he cared about. He will be deeply missed by his family.

Stuart was preceded in death by both of his parents Robert and Janet Blackburn.

He is survived by his four siblings, Robert (Donna) Blackburn, Paula Blackburn, Sheila (Tim) Webb, and Jennifer (Tom) Anderson, twelve nieces and nephews including Nick Blackburn, Hannah Collins, Haley Wolfe, Michael Cashwell, Katherine Cashwell, Joshua Webb, Matthew Webb, Elizabeth Cooley, Aubrey Webb, Dana Anderson-Miller, Benjamin Anderson, and Amy Anderson, and 19 great nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. They will all miss their Uncle Stu.

A visitation will be held between 10 AM and 12:30 PM on Friday, January 27th, at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 8461 Dixie Hwy Florence, KY 41042. Stuart’s funeral service will begin immediately after the visitation starting at 12:30 PM at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Erlanger.