Obituaries » Stewart Alexander Lee

U.S. Veteran

Obituary















On December 22, 1967, Stewart Alexander Lee was born to Gloria Young and John Halbert in Covington, Kentucky.

While in school Stewart was very well known for his athletic ability and accomplishments especially in track and field and wrestling, where he received many achievement medals. He graduated from Mount Healthy High School in June 1986.

After high school, Stewart joined the US Army in June 1987 where he began his service as an Operating Room Specialist. Stewart was stationed at several army military installations around the world including Germany, Ft Polk, Ft. Hood and Ft Sam Houston.

He also went on several military missions as a surgical technician in Afghanistan, Kosovo, and Ghana, including 2 tours in Korea. He received many prestigious awards and medals throughout his military career. Stewart received one of the highest medals in the Army which is the Meritorious Service Medal.

While attending college at Northern Kentucky University in 2004, he achieved a Bachelor’s Degree in History. He later completed his 2nd Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice in 2007. He had a passion to educate. After his military career, he aspired to become a high school teacher.

Stewart has always been affectionately known as a carefree, loyal, dependable man of faith and family. He loved his duty to his country but most importantly he loved his duty as a father.

On January 2018 Stewart was awarded The NAACP Martin Luther King Jr’s Keeper of the Dream Award for the heroic life-saving measures he had taken in saving Covington officer Brian Power’s life in the line of duty. He later received a status of Honorary Deputy from the Commonwealth of Kentucky. He also received a Citizens Award from Covington Kentucky Police Department.

Stewart succumbed to Stage 4 Cancer on August 25, 2020, at 2:45 a.m. surrounded by his family and friends at home.

Stewart is survived by his mother Gloria Young (Ky) father John Halbert (Ky) stepfather Julius Franklin (Ky) wife April Lee (Tx) siblings Archidale Young (Ky) Isiah Young (Ky) and Donna Watts (Ky) Children; Kerry (Ga) and Jason Ellis (Ky) Marcus and Kira Lee (Tx) and Jayden Robinson (Tx).

The entire family would like to thank everyone for their love and support during this time.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 9 from 5-9 p.m. at Heritage Oaks Mortuary in San Antonio, Texas. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, September 10th at 1:30 p.m. Memorial services will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 3 p.m.