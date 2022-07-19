Obituaries » Stewart A. Warner, Sr.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Stewart Arnold Warner, Sr., 59, of Erlanger, KY, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at his home with his wife and loving family by his side. Born in Winchester, CT, on November 9, 1962, he was the son of Wesley and Carol Warner. Stewart was a 1978 graduate from Oliver Wolcott Tech in Torrington, CT. He worked for Bernhardt Furniture in Lenoir, NC for 20 years before moving to the Northern Kentucky Area and taking a position with Wayfair. Stewart loved going to Car Shows, yard sales, fairs and watching wrestling. He loved Christmas and was known for going all out for the holiday. In addition to his parents, Stewart is survived by his beloved wife of 14 years: Melinda Warner; son: Stewart (Derhonda) Warner Jr.; daughters: Katherine Smith, Kayla Smith and Victoria Smith; brothers: Tommy (Judy) Warner and John (Betty) Warner; sister: Bonnie Evans and granddaughter: Trinity Gilbert. Services will be held at the convenience of the family.