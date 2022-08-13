Obituaries » Stevie Woodall

Burial Date: August 18, 2022 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Independence Location 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY Aug. 18, 1 p.m.

Stevie Woodall of Ryland Heights, age 58, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood, KY. He was born in Covington, KY on January 22, 1964 to the late Gene and Wanda Woodall. Stevie drove a dump truck for many years. In his younger years, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and singing karaoke. He also had a passion for older cars and trucks. Most of all, Stevie loved to spend time with his close friends and family, especially with his grandkids. He was a dad, grandpa, brother, and friend who will be missed beyond measure.

He is survived by his loving son, Kris (Kristie) Woodall; beloved grandchildren, Brooklin and Gage Woodall; siblings, Mike Woodall, Linda Woodall, Randy Woodall, Janet Hurst, and Melissa “Missy” (Wave) McClure; former wife and close friend, Kristina Woodall; several nieces and nephews; as well as many other friends and relatives who will cherish his memory.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 18, 2022 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Immediately following the service, Stevie will be laid to rest in the Woodall Family Cemetery in Ryland Heights.