Obituaries » Steven W. Pollard

Burial Date: July 10, 2021 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Independence Location 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY July 10, 11 a.m.

Steven Wayne Pollard, age 46, passed away due to COVID complications at UC Medical Center. Steve was born the son of Wayne and Laura (Smith) Pollard on May 31, 1975 in Covington, KY.

Steve was the proud owner of Pollard Construction. He was also known to many as “Spanky”! Steve loved spending time with his family and was always listening to music of all genres. He loved to grill out and smoke meat. Steve also enjoyed fishing, watching movies, and hiking with his family. Steve also coached softball for St Henry and Walton Verona High School. Spanky will be greatly missed by so many including his wife, children, family members, friends, and many girls that he coached in softball.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Pollard; and his faithful dog, Bosco.

Steve is survived by his loving wife of almost 23 years, Tricia (Schuck) Pollard; children, Ashley Love, Bailey Wayne, Audrey Savanna, Delilah, and Daisy; mother, Laura Pollard; sister, Katie (Tyler) Deno; nephews, Luke, Owen Wayne, and Carter; friends, Brandon and Trenton Turpin; and his English bulldog, Hank.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 from 9:00AM until time of service at 11:00AM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery.