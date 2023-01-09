Obituaries » Steven W. Lilley

Steven W. Lilley, 64, of Union, KY, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 9, 2023, at his residence.

Steve is with our Heavenly Father and reunited with his father, mother, and sister. He was born on November 19, 1958, in Vallejo, CA. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Bucklin Lilley. Steve and Nancy were married for 42 years, with two children, Sarah Lynn Lilley and Steven Zachariah Lilley (wife, Desiree). They have four grandchildren: Brayden, Noah, Savannah and Jackson. He has four brothers: Dennis, Scott, Bobby and Anthony; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and extended family. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Bobby C. Lilley and Kathryn Nicholas, and sister, Laura Kaye Gray.

Steve retired from the United States Air Force after 20 years of exemplary service. He then began a career with the Civil Service, from which he also retired. He ended his career working as a management consultant for Alta Via Consulting. Steve was a good Christian man who loved the Lord and loved his family. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, going to the shooting range, listening to Christian music, watching sports, traveling and spending time with his beloved family. Steve touched many lives, and he will be greatly missed.

A visitation celebrating Steve’s life will be held on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, from 4:00 pm until the time of Memorial Service, 6 pm, at Florence Baptist Church, 642 Mt. Zion Rd., Florence, KY 41042. Following the service will be Military Honors with presentation of the flag.