Steven Todd Birkley, 70, of Fort Wright, KY, passed away November 28, 2021. Steve was born May 20, 1951, in Dayton, KY. Steven was a general contractor and owner of Birkley Builders. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dalka B. and Barbara Lee (nee Wolf) Birkley. He is survived by his four children: Scot (Megumi) Birkley, Rachel Payer, Nicole (Jim) Stone and Tara Allen; his fur baby, “Buster”; brother, Chris (Joanie) Birkley; eight grandchildren: Jamie, Sarah, Samuel, Andrew, Abbigail, Payten, Landon and Anabella. Services will be held at a later date.