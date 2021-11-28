Obituaries » Steven T. Birkley
Steven T. Birkley
November 28, 2021
Steven Todd Birkley, 70, of Fort Wright, KY, passed away November 28, 2021. Steve was born May 20, 1951, in Dayton, KY. Steven was a general contractor and owner of Birkley Builders. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dalka B. and Barbara Lee (nee Wolf) Birkley. He is survived by his four children: Scot (Megumi) Birkley, Rachel Payer, Nicole (Jim) Stone and Tara Allen; his fur baby, “Buster”; brother, Chris (Joanie) Birkley; eight grandchildren: Jamie, Sarah, Samuel, Andrew, Abbigail, Payten, Landon and Anabella. Services will be held at a later date.