Steven R. Sanders

Burial Date: December 23, 2019

Steven Ray "Steve" Sanders















Steven Ray “Steve” Sanders, age 64 of Florence, KY passed away December 18, 2019. Steve was born July 2, 1955 to Barbara Sanders and the late Delbert Lee Sanders and was a U.S. Army Veteran, having retired from the military due to service disability. He had also worked for approximately 27 Years as a Housing Inspector for Boone County, KY. He is a 1974 graduate of Boone County High School, is a past President of the Boone County Historical Society, and a member of Florence Baptist Church. Steve is preceded in death by his Father Delbert Sanders and Brother Richard Sanders. Steve is survived by Daughter Jillian Karr, Mother Barbara Sanders, 4 Grandchildren Skye, Zoey, and Tyler Rieselman and Samuel Karr, 1 Sister Regina Sanders Egbers (Greg), 1 Brother Robert Sanders, 1 Sister-in-Law Michelle Sanders, and several Nieces & Nephews. Visitation will be from 11 AM – 1 PM with the Funeral Service to follow at 1 PM, Monday, December 23, 2019 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery, Fort Mitchell, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.