Steven R. Oldiges

Burial Date: January 8, 2022 Bethesda Community Church 989 E. Mount Zion Rd. Independence, KY 41051 Jan. 8, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 118 times















Steven “Steve” Robert Oldiges, 64, of Hebron, passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at his home surrounded by his beloved family.

Steve was born September 28, 1957, in Covington, KY to Rosemary {Wiesman} and John “Porky” Oldiges. He married Annette {Black} on December 6, 2008.

He was a member of Bethesda Community Church and a member of the Campbell County Fish & Gun Club. Steve was a retired Senior Systems Analyst from Schneider Electric and later founded his own business, Steve O. Transit.Steve formerly served as a volunteer of the Taylor Mill Fire & Rescue Department. He was passionate about golf, fishing, aviation, photography, travel, and was an avid Cincinnati Bengals fan.

Steve will be deeply missed by his beloved wife of 13 years, Annette Oldiges; children Jennifer (Chris) Padgett, Eric (Baily) Oldiges, and Jessica Webster; grandchildren Elijah, Sloane, and Lola; brother Paul (JoAnn) Oldiges; sister Barbara Dow; and many other family and friends whom he cherished.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Jerry and Tony Oldiges.

A visitation will be held between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Bethesda Community Church, 989 E. Mount Zion Rd. Independence, KY 41051. A funeral service will follow immediately at the church at 12 p.m. Steve will be laid to rest at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, 5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd. Covington, KY 41015. Family is requesting that everyone dress casually, per Steve’s wishes.