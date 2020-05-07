Obituaries » Steven M. Woods

Woods, Steven Michael,67, of Covington, KY. passed away on May 7,2020. Steve was the beloved son of James and Thelma Woods. Father of Eric Hellmann Woods and Julie Hellmann. Loving brother to Mary Wilder (Darrell), Jim (Sharon). Joe (Renee) and Dan (Sunny). He is preceded in death by his parents Jim and Thelma and brothers Dave (Joyce) and Terry (Nora). Private mass and Christian burial will be at a later date. Steve loved life and everything in it. He had the biggest heart. He was a professional boxer in the late seventies, and fought in the golden gloves. He had many friends and was loved by all. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.