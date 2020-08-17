Obituaries » Steven M. Petrey

Burial Date: August 20, 2020 Holy Cross Church 3612 Church Street Latonia, KY Aug. 20, 11 a.m.

Petrey, Steven Michael, 53, of Verona, Ky passed away on August 17, 2020. Steven was self employed in the landscaping business. He is preceded by his Father; Noah Petrey and Sister Lola. Steven is survived by Holly Petrey, Mother; Teddy Davenport, Step-Father; Woody Davenport, Sons; Jake(Audrey)Petrey, Sammie Margolum, Brother; Jeff Petrey, Sisters; Mandy Petrey, Kim Hale, Debbie Petrey. Visitation will be held Thursday August 20, 2020 from 10:00am-11:00am at Holy Cross Church, Covington. Mass will follow at 11:00am. Don Catchen & Son Funeral home assisting the family.