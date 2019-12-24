A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Steven M. Gulley

December 24, 2019

Burial Date: December 30, 2019

Allison & Rose Funeral Home Taylor Mill, KY Dec. 30, 12 p.m.

Steven Michael Gulley, age 55. Resident of Latonia, Kentucky. Passed to his eternal home on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at the Saint Elizaabeth Health Care Center, Edgewood, KY. Preceded in death my his
parents Carl William and Christine Ferguson Gulley. Survived by his: brother, David Gulley, Lajjtonia, KY, nehews, David and Daniel Gulley’ Independence, KY, niece, Davana Gulley, Latonia, KYand great nephews and nieces. Visitation 10:00AM until hour of service at 12:00 PM , Monday, December 30th at the Allison & Rose Funeral Home, 5645 Taylor Mill Road, Taylor Mill, KY. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger, Kentucky.



