Steven L. Phyllips

Burial Date: June 24, 2021

Steven Lynn Phillips Jr., 38, of Williamstown, KY, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Grant County. Steven was born in Cincinnati, OH on May 26, 1983 to Steven Lynn Phillips Sr. and Erin Theresa (Quinn) Phillips. He was a graduate of Grant County High School and an avid outdoorsman. Steven was preceded in death by his grandfather Edward Quinn, grandfather Lloyd Phillips, grandmother Fayrine Phillips, nephew Lonnell Pope Jr., and nephew Logan Davidson. He is survived by his mother Erin Phillips, father Steven Lynn Phillips Sr., daughter Adrianna Phillips, daughter Payton Zoutis-Phillips, son Steven Phillips III, son Quinnten Phillips(Chelsea Dickerson), brother Jessie Phillips, sister Ashley Phillips, and grandmother Marlene Quinn, numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 6pm until 8pm at Linnemann Funeral Home in Erlanger, KY. A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation. Interment will be at 11am on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Spring Grove Cemetery. The funeral procession will be leaving the funeral home at 10am. The family will be having a celebration of life at their residence in Grant County following the interment at Spring Grove.