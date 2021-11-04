Obituaries » Steven E. Prather

Prather, Steven Edward,68 of Alexandria, KY. passed away on November 4, 2021 at Coldspring Transitional Care Center, Coldspring. He worked for Tyseenkrupp Elevator as an Elevator Mechanic. Steven is preceded in death by his Parents; Edward and Ethel Prather. He is survived by his Son; Joshua Prather Sands, Sister; Judith Applegate, Shirley Charles, Jill Bryant, Jana Donner, Friend; Dan Harris and a host of other friends. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family