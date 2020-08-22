Obituaries » Steven E. Cruse

Burial Date: August 27, 2020 Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home - Bellevue 241 Fairfield Ave. Bellevue, KY 41073 Aug. 27, 7 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 58 times















Steven Edward Cruse, 59, of Fort Thomas, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, August 22, 2020. He worked for Cincinnati Bell as a NOC Technician and was very involved in many different Cincinnati Labor Unions. Steve loved music especially Classic Rock and BlueGrass, he was an avid UK fan and most importantly he was a passionate family man who loved spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, John A. and Margaret M. (nee Fowler) Cruse, and brother, John Cruse. Steve is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years, Carla Jean Marie (nee Weiss) Cruse, devoted children, Megan (Ryan Clark) Cruse, Lindsey (Jamon Greene) Cruse and Jonathon (Tierney) Cruse, loving grandchildren, Teighan, Allison, Aubrey and Jackson, dear brother, Gary (Jayne) Cruse, sister-in-law, Carolyn Cruse, nieces and nephews, Jill (James) Masters, Kori (Nick) Castle, Ryan (Jenny) Cruse, Kevin (Tracy) Cruse and Kristin (Roddy) Stainforth. Visitation at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home (Bellevue), 241 Fairfield Ave., on Thursday (August 27) from 5:00 pm until time of service at 7:00 pm with Rev. Keith Haithcock officiating. Due to Covid 19, guests are required to wear masks and abide by social distancing regulations. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bellevue High School, c/o Jeff James Scholarship Fund, 201 Center St., Bellevue, Kentucky 41073.