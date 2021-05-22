Obituaries » Steven A. Elmlinger

Burial Date: May 27, 2021 St. Paul Catholic Church 7301 Dixie Hwy Florence, KY 41042 May 27, 10 a.m.

Steven A. Elmlinger, 52, of Union, KY went home to the Lord on Saturday, May 22, 2021. He was born August 8, 1968 in Cincinnati, OH. Steve was raised in the City of Reading and graduated from Moeller High School and Wilmington College. Steve was a devout Catholic, and he was a member of St. Paul Church in Florence, KY, where he also worked. He had enormous faith, and his Church was always an important part of his life. He was enthusiastic about exercise and good health. Steve had competed and accomplished 3 Iron-Man competitions, and 25+ marathons. You could often find Steve out for a long run, or working out at LA Fitness in Florence, KY. He also enjoyed watching sports, especially hockey and his New York Rangers. Steve liked to relax and unwind; he was a pretzels, chips and beer type of guy. His favorite restaurant was Buffalo Bob’s. Steve loved the outdoors; whether he was out running, cutting grass, or playing golf, just being outside brought him true joy. Steve owned and operated his own grass cutting business for 21 years called Cut and Trim Lawn Care, which he was very proud of. He also enjoyed learning and watching shows about history, especially the Civil War. Steve was a proud husband, father, Paw Paw, and brother, and his family meant the world to him. He loved having his whole family together, and often said, “It’s always better when we are all together,” and watching his family grow brought him true happiness. He had a positive attitude, and always had a smile on his face. He was preceded in death by his parents: Albert and Judith Elmlinger, his brother, Chris Elmlinger, and his father-in-law, Robert Lang. Steve is survived by his loving wife of 30 years: Polly Elmlinger (nee Lang), his beloved children: Christopher (Kelsey) Elmlinger, Daniel Elmlinger, Michael Elmlinger, Mary Elmlinger, and Patrick Elmlinger, his cherished grandbabies: Rae Ann and Charles Elmlinger, his dear siblings: Rob (Jenny) Elmlinger, Susan (Dwayne) Slavey, Amy Perdue, and Julie (Ryan) Androne, and in-laws: Mary Ann Lang (mother), Doug (Kathi) Lang, Sue Bedel, Patricia (Tim) Murphy, Greg (Kelly) Lang, David (Stacey) Lang, and Karen (Drew) Green, and a multitude of other loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, including Dennis and Darrelyn Emerson. A visitation will be held for Steve on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 from 5pm until 8pm at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. Steve was not a suit and tie kind of guy, so the visitation will be casual. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 10:00am at St. Paul Church, 7301 Dixie Hwy, Florence, KY 41042. Following Mass, Steve will be laid to rest at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Cincinnati, OH.